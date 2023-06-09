High Chief Dr. Raymond Aleogho Dokpesi and I: A Tribute, By Chuma Obiegbu

Since the news of the death of High Chief Dr. Raymond Aleogho Dokpesi was made public, some close friends of mine have been sending condolence messages. I never knew my relationship with the late media titan was so visible that I would need to be consoled for his demise. But these friends know better.

My relationship with the exemplary gentleman dates back over four decades when I was employed in 1979 after my NYSC by the Federal Civil Service Commission and posted to the Federal Ministry of Transport. Specifically, I was thereafter posted to the National Transport Coordinating Commission (NTCC), as a Planning Officer.

Among the Officers I met then were, Dr. Raymond Dokpesi (Chief Planning Officer), Dr. Tunji Bolade, Moses Ighile, Mrs. Sosonya etc. Our director was Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife former Governor of Anambra State. Dr. Dokpesi was Head of Water Transport Division where I was deployed as a Planning Officer. Our friendly relationship started immediately we met and it blossomed throughout my tour of duty at the NTCC.

Dr. Dokpesi had a charismatic personality. He saw in me a younger brother who was fresh, purpose-driven with capacity and intelligence who needed to be encouraged to grow. Among all the Chief Planning Officers he was most productive, visible and, above all, accountable.

Dr. Ezeife, our Director then, trusted Dr. Dokpesi’s legendary administrative acumen and robust disposition to the mandate of the Commission because of what was unarguably his vast knowledge of the intricacies and operational mandate of the Maritime Industry in Nigeria. It was therefore not surprising that it was Dr. Dokpesi that became the leading light of the Commission that produced the policy document which gave birth to the present Nigeria Maritime Authority and Administration NIMASA. Engr. Nnamdi Ozobia, was also developing the Snake Island Dockyard at the Federal Ministry of Transport at the same time. It was on Dr. Dokpesi’s personal recommendation that the commission sent me to Liverpool Polytechnic to undergo a Master’s Degree Programme in Shipping and Maritime Studies. Whilst I was in the UK for my studies, I often, at his insistence, sent my progress reports to him. He was always happy at the progress I was making.

When Dr. Dokpesi transferred his services to Nigeria Ports Authority to join his ‘father’, Alhaji Bamanga Tukur, he wanted me to go with him but for the insistence of Dr. Ezeife that I stayed back at the NTCC. When Alhaji Tukur left NPA to Adamawa Governorship Politics, Dr. Dokpesi left with him and the coup truncated their administration and he came back to his favourite Maritime business and thereafter established the biggest private Shipping Company in Nigeria called Africa Ocean Lines Limited, (AOL) with notable Nigerian investors. He offered me the post of Assistant Operations Manager. In this capacity I realized my full potentials and was able, with my manager, Mr. Peter Williams, (British), to exceed the records of the discharge rate of a fertilizer vessel in any Nigeria Port. The records are with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture.

Late Dr. Dokpesi subsequently promoted me to run the company’s operations in the Ports of Port Harcourt, Calabar and Warri. As if these were not enough, he prepared me as the company’s representative in the Far East Brazil Route. This was not to be because the AOL ran into stormy waters and the company went under. He left AOL and setup Baldok Shipping Line and invited me to join him again. At this point, I politely declined his offer since I had decided, at the time, to venture into my own private business in the maritime industry following the rich harvest of ideas, experience and contacts that I had garnered through my relationship with him.

My contact with Late Chief Dokpesi in 1979 in Federal Ministry of Transport created the pathway for who I am today. God used him to mould me into an upwardly hardworking Maritime Expert. On the domestic front, Late High Chief Dokpesi was the Chairman of my wedding reception in 1989. The wisdom-laden speech he delivered at that occasion formed the guidepost of my subsequent family life and still resonates till today.

Chief Raymond Aleogho Dokpesi is indeed not only a notable public servant but he was also a consummate private sector investor. His venture into the media industry through his Daar communications, at the time he did, is predicated on his unfaltering sense of commitment, confidence, creativity and can-do spirit. Needless to state that he made profound success of every endeavor he set his eyes on.

Almighty God has used him to satisfy some of his needs on earth. Surely, High Chief Raymond Aleogho Dokpesi may have had his foibles as all human beings do have, but he did so much for mankind that he would continue to be positively remembered.

May his gentle soul rest in peace. Amen.

Chuma Obiegbu

Aguiyi Nnewi

9th June, 2023