High alert at INEC office, Enugu

By Ifeoma Aka

Security has been heightened around the INEC headquarters in Enugu for the presidential election on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports on Tuesday that the police had mobilised its bomb squad unit to routes around the commission’s headquarters in Enugu.

Apart from other routine checks, vehicle are searched with specialised gadgets.

It was observed that as at 12:55pm, security agents had commenced a general check on all vehicles in Enugu metropolis.

The security agents were strategically positioned at points along new heaven, Trans-Ekulu and Agbani road, all in Enugu metropolis.

Other places that we have security check point includes independence layout, Artisan and GRA Enugu.

(NAN)