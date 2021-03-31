Hibiscus Association urges Nigerian farmers to go organic

March 31, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Agriculture, News, Project 0



farm

The Kano chapter of the Association of Hibiscus Flower Exporters of Nigeria (AHFEN), urged Nigerian farmers to embrace organic farming, so as to add value to their commodities.

Mr John Oshevire, the Secretary-General of the association, told the Agency of Nigeria (), in Kano, that organic farming would also help the farmers to get more yields.

According to him, “if farmers can adjust to organic, commodities exported to other places will of high value.

“The current challenge we are facing is certification, all exporters are required to certify their products and maintain good health practices.

“The association as a whole been on the issue more than three years , because one of the major buyers of hibiscus is Mexico, which had placed a ban on the of Nigeria hibiscus.

“We are losing the market in the also because of a chemical named chlorpyrifos. Research conducted said that the chemical is very dangerous and it affects the brain of young children”, he said.

He said that chemicals used in fumigating agricultural commodities had a lot of adverse effects on human health.

Oshevire added that last year, organic pesticides made out of neem seeds were introduced to farmers to their productivity.

The Secretary said that orange peel could also used to make organic fertilizer which would boost growth of the commodity, likewise the neem seed, when applied appropriately.

“Maintaining good health practices will make the commodity to produced under a hygienic environment.

“Farmers must have good agricultural practice in cultivating, harvesting of their product, so as to have profitable market,’’ he said.

Oshevire urged the government to come to the aid of farmers, by creating more awareness on value chains and how to handle the product to generate foreign .

He said that exporters should be trained on how to source goods, manage warehouses and provide basic amenities their workers.

The Secretary General also emphasised the need all exporters to work according to the plan prescribed by the Nigerian Agricultural Quarantine Services. (NAQS). ()

Tags: , , , ,