HGSFP: NOA sensitises Kaduna residents on importanc of pupils’ enumeration

Director of National Orientation Agency (NOA) in Kaduna State, Mr Zubairu Galadima-Soba,on Monday called on people of the state to accord priority to the planned enumeration of primary school pupils for the Home-Grown School Feeding Programme (HGSFP).

Galadima-Soba, who made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna, stated that the exercise would enable government have accurate data on the number of primary school pupils across the state.

He said his agency had embarked on sensitization campaign in communities to alert them of the exercise, and also solicit for their support.

He explained that the school feeding programme was under the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, and was aimed at providing nutritional food to pupils to enhance learning.

Galadima-Soba stated that during the exercise, biometrics of pupils would be captured, adding that distribution of forms had commenced preparatory to the enumeration.

“By the end of the exercise, details of schools and pupils will be captured, and the stakeholders fully armed with data that will assist in the successful implementation of the HGSFP,” he said.(NAN)

