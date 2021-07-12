HGSFP: NOA sensitises Kaduna residents on importanc of pupils’ enumeration

July 12, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



 Director of Orientation Agency (NOA) in Kaduna State, Mr Zubairu Galadima-Soba,on Monday called on people of the state to accord priority to the planned enumeration of primary school pupils for the Home-Grown School Feeding Programme (HGSFP).

Galadima-Soba, who made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna, stated the exercise would enable have accurate data on the number of primary school pupils across the state.

He said agency had embarked on sensitization campaign in communities to alert them of the exercise, and also solicit for support.

He explained the school feeding programme was under the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian , Disaster Management and Social Development, and was aimed at providing nutritional food to pupils to enhance learning.

Galadima-Soba stated during the exercise, biometrics of pupils would be captured, adding distribution of forms had commenced preparatory to the enumeration.

“By the end of the exercise, details of schools and pupils will be captured, and the stakeholders fully armed with data that will assist in the successful implementation of the HGSFP,” he said.(NAN)

Tags: , , , , ,