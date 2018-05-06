The President of Handball Federation of Nigeria (HFN), Samuel Ocheho, o n Sunday in Abuja announced the disbandment of the senior male national handball team.

Ocheho made the announcement at the end of the first phase of the Prudent Energy Handball League played at the Abuja National Stadium.

He said the team was disbanded to enable it start afresh.

“What we did after the outing in Gabon is to ex-ray ourselves and tell ourselves the bitter truth.

“From what we have seen in the national team we need to start using younger players, we need to go back and start using fresh legs.

“This game is very physical and if we need to regain the top stop in Africa, we must go back to the youths.

“This is not to say that some players that went to Gabon will not make the new team,” he added.

Ocheho said that the disbandment of the team would also help the federation to instill discipline in the team.

Speaking on the Prudent Energy League, Ocheho said “it is a sign of better days to come for handball.

“What we have seen here at the first phase of Prudent Energy Handball League is the fact that we are moving forward. Greater things are about to happen.

“Exciting times are there again for handball and from what I have seen with the players, referees, coaches, I think the future can only be bright.”

The league featured 22 teams, comprising 12 male and 10 female.

The first phase of the league which began on April 27 ended on Sunday with Niger United topping the standings with 19 points and a +111 goals difference.

Kada Stars of Kaduna came second and Safety Shooters were third on the standings.

In the female category, Safety Babes topped the standings with 16 points and a +93 goals difference.

Seasiders Babes and Imo Grasshoppers were in second and third positions respectively with 14 points each and +94 goals difference.