Heritage Energy begins scholarship intake for OML 30 host communities

By Solomon Asowata

Heritage Energy Operational Services Limited (HEOSL) has announced the commencement of the OML 30 Scholarship Intake Process for indigenes of its host communities.

The company made the announcement in a statement issued by its General Manager Government, Joint Venture and External Relations, Sola Adebawo on Friday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the HEOSL is the operator of the OML 30 joint venture between NNPC Exploration and Production Limited (formerly NPDC) and Shoreline Natural Resources Limited (SNRL) located in Delta.

Adebawo said the intake process would hold from Aug. 19 to Nov. 19 across the 112 communities for secondary and university applicants for the 2021/2022 academic year.

According to him, about 800 scholars will benefit from this year’s batch of the scholarship initiative.

“Since inception in 2012, the OML 30 scholarship scheme has supported more than 4,300 scholars from the 112 host communities ensuring access to quality education in secondary schools and universities.

“This initiative is in line with the United Nation Sustainable Development Goal (SDG-4) on education.’’

The statement also quoted Mr Ado Oseragbaje, the Chief Executive Officer, HEOSL as saying “the company and its Joint Venture Partners consider education as critical to national development.’’

“This is why we are committed to supporting educational development in the communities neighbouring our operations as well as in Delta State in general,’’ he said.

According to him, the OML 30 scholarship scheme is one of the many corporate social responsibility initiatives facilitated by HEOSL in its areas of operation.

Oseragbaje said the company’s social performance efforts were targeted at the thematic areas of education, health and economic empowerment. (NAN)

