Herdsmen: MURIC appeals to FG to compensate farmers for loss of crops

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has appealed to the Federal Government to compensate farmers, whose crops were destroyed by Fulani’s herds.

Prof. Ishaq Akintola, the MURIC Director, made the appeal in a statement issued in Lagos, on Friday.

He suggested that the compensation, which might be in instalment, should be paid to those whose farms were destroyed throughout the federation.

The group said it had some shreds of evidence, including video clips, of how herds destroyed farms belonging to members of MURIC.