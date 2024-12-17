Herders/Farmers Crisis: Senate Canvasses FG Funded Ranches

To stem the tide of incessant crisis between herders and farmers, the Senate has urged the Federal Government to fund the establishment of modern ranches across the country to enhance safety and economic productivity.

By Haruna Salami

To stem the tide of incessant crisis between herders and farmers, the Senate has urged the Federal Government to fund the establishment of modern ranches across the country to enhance safety and economic productivity.

The red chamber also resolved to enact a law that will define the limits of economic activities under ECOWAS treaty

These came following the motion of urgent national importance titled “Urgent need to address incessant Banditry attacks/killings and displacement of innocent Nigerians in some villages at Billiri Local Government Area of Gombe State” moved by Senator Anthony Siyako Yaro (Gombe South).

While presenting his motion, Senator Yaro called for urgent action to address the recurring banditry attacks in Billiri Local Government Area of Gombe State, following the killing of several residents and widespread destruction of property by suspected herders on December 11, 2024.

He decried the attacks on villages including Sansani, Kalindi, Powishi, and Lawushi Daji, where armed assailants killed residents, burned houses, and destroyed food supplies and livestock, leaving scores of people displaced.

Senator Yaro cited sections 33 and 41 of the 1999 Constitution, which guarantee the rights to life and freedom of movement for all Nigerians, emphasizing that the government has a primary obligation to protect its citizens’ lives and property.

According to him, the attacks have not only destabilized the affected communities but also threatened the peace of neighboring states such as Taraba, Bauchi and Adamawa.

He indicated that the violence has disrupted food sufficiency and major economic activities in the region.

In his contribution, Senator Seriake Dickson (Bayelsa West) advocated for the establishment of modern ranches funded by the federal government.

The former Bayelsa State governor argued that such facilities would enhance safety and economic productivity for both herders and local residents.

He advocated a comprehensive approach, involving key government agencies, to develop a proposal for implementing the ranching initiative across the country.

Highlighting the economic plight of herdsmen who trek long distances from Sokoto to Lagos or Bayelsa, he described ranching as a legitimate business opportunity that could address their challenges and boost local economies.

Dickson emphasized the importance of tackling the root causes of the herdsmen crisis, citing the recurring nature of conflicts and the need for a sustainable solution.

Dickson concluded by stressing that the initiative could transform livestock management in Nigeria, promoting peace and fostering economic development nationwide.

Senator Adams Oshiomhole (Edo North) reminded his colleagues of the Senate’s prior agreement to hold a national public hearing to explore legislative solutions for addressing security challenges tied to economic activities and movement.

He emphasized the importance of enacting a law that clearly defines the boundaries of individual rights, ensuring that one person’s rights do not infringe on those of others.

Oshiomhole expressed concern about criminal activities perpetrated by individuals entering Nigeria under the ECOWAS framework, stressing the need for stricter regulations to curb such incidents.

He called for swift action to create laws that will regulate movement and economic activities, safeguarding the rights and safety of Nigerians.

Thereafter, the Senate observed a minute’s silence in honour of those who lost their lives and also urged the Inspector General of Police, the Chief of Army Staff, and the Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS) to investigate the attacks, arrest the perpetrators and prosecute them.

It also called for the urgent establishment of a joint police and military taskforce in Billiri Local Government Area to prevent further killings and requested the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), and the North East Development Commission to provide relief materials to the displaced victims.

Finally, it mandated its Committees on Legislative Compliance, Police Affairs, and National Security and Intelligence to ensure compliance with these resolutions and to develop lasting solutions to the insecurity in the area.