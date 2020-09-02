Herder in court for allegedly damaging crops worth N3m

A herder, Aliu Adamu, a.k.a Legal,on Wednesday appeared in an Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court for allegedly allowing his cows to graze and destroy 65 acres of cassava on a farm.

The police charged Adamu, whose address was not provided with one count of malicious damage.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Foluke Adedosu, told the court that Adamu and others at large, unlawfully herded their cows into the farm of Mufutau Abdulrahman, 62 on March 13, at about 5.50 p.m.

Adedosu alleged that the cows destroyed 65 acres of cassava and one acre of water yam tubers already harvested.

She said that the cows caused N3 million damage, property of Abdulrahman of ANCE Farm, Ido Local Government, Oyo State.

The offence, she said, contravened the provisions of Section 451 of the Criminal Code Cap 38, Vol.II, Laws of Oyo State 2000.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Magistrate I.O. Osho admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Osho adjourned the matter until Dec. 22, for hearing.(NAN)