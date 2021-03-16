Herder/farmer clashes: FAO suggests building alternative livestock value chains

March 16, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Agriculture, News, Project, Security 0



The UN Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) has suggested building alternative livestock value chains as a solution to the farmer/herder conflict in Nigeria.


Mr Fred Kafeero, FAO Country Representative, made the suggestion on Monday, in Akure, during a courtesy visit by FAO to Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State.


Kafeero explained that “crop residues and by-products, which are at the heart of the crisis”, could be utilised by the farmers, who would add value to them and commercial benefits.


According to him, the farmers have value for the crops they raise, in terms of residues, which they can transform and make palatable, useful and nutritious, which is then sold to the herders.


“The herders have indicated, by way of evidence-based outcomes, their willingness to procure from the farmers.


“We worked with other within the framework of the United Nations to pilot this concept in three states of Niger, Kaduna and Taraba for now.


“It is clear that the National Livestock Transformation (NLTP) has suffered from misperceptions.


“And think it is key to move quickly to reorient and raise awareness on what it stands to achieve in terms of developmental objectives, in terms of its to transform the livestock sector generally.


“The real aspect of the pastoral livestock system has not been addressed in any talks, which is why are misunderstanding and misgivings about it,” he said.


Earlier, Akeredolu had appealed to the FAO to intervene in the prevailing farmer/herder crisis in the country.


The governor, who said that had been numerous discussions issue, expressed the belief that suggestions or interventions from the FAO would be positively received.


Akeredolu also expressed his belief in the programmes of the FAO in Agriculture, describing them as a catalyst for industrialisation.


He thanked the organisation for the good work done the years in Nigeria at large, and in Ondo State, in particular, saying that his administration would continue to look forward to the good relationship enjoyed so far. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,