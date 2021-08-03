Herder docked for allegedly stealing 6 car batteries

A herder, Dahiru Musa,21, Tuesday appeared  in a Karu Grade I Area Court for allegedly stealing six car batteries and cable wires.

defendant, who rears cattle and resides at Tudun Fulani, Kugbo, is charged with joint act and theft.

Prosecution Counsel, Ayotunde Adeyanju,  told court that  , Odinaka Ukachukwu of Kugbo Mechanic Village, reported matter at Karu May 5.

He said that the defendant and two , at , also stole one cell phone.

During Police investigation, he said, two car batteries were recovered, while all efforts to recover items, failed.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 79 and 288 of the Penal Code.

The defendant pleaded not guilty.

The Judge, Inuwa Maiwada, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200,000 and one surety in like sum.

Maiwada adjourned the case until Sept. 6 for (NAN)

