Herder docked for alleged malicious damage

August 9, 2021



A 25-year-old herder, Aliyu Seriki, on appeared in Chief Magistrates’ Court, Iseyin, State, for allegedly invading a farm with his  cows and damaging crops.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Shuaibu Shedrack, told the court that the defendant committed the  offence on July 15, at Adtel farms limited, Iseyin, within the jurisdiction of the court.

Shuaibi told the court that, the defendant conspired with others, at large to commit the offence by invading the company’s farm and malicious damage to crops and produce.

He put the worth of damaged crops and produce at N6million.

The offence, he said, contravened the of  sections 516 and 451 of the Code 38 Vol 11 Laws of State.

Responding, Aliyu, did not have any legal representation, pleaded not .

Magistrate Maroof Mudashiru admitted the defendant to N3million bail and two sureties in like sum.

Mudashiru advised Aliyu to get the services of a lawyer to perfect the bail conditions.

He adjourned the matter until Aug. 18, for hearing. (NAN)

