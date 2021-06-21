Herbalist in court for allegedly obtaining N10.7m under false pretences

A herbalist, Owojori Awobode, who allegedly conspired with other collaborators obtain N10.7 million a under false pretences, was on Monday charged before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court.

Awobode, 47, who resides at 4, Remo Road, Ile Ife, Osun, is standing trial for conspiracy, and obtaining by false pretences.

The , ASP Clifford Ogu, told the court that the offences were committed in September 2020 at Ayobo Ipaja, Lagos.

Ogu alleged that the defendant and others at large obtained N10.7 million Mr Atanda Bamidele on false pretences of praying over his money boost his trade.

The also alleged that all efforts see the defendant and his collaborators who were still at large, failed.

He told the court that the herbalist was later arrested, following information regarding his whereabouts.

The offences, according to the , contravened Sections 287, 314 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant however pleaded not to the charges.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs S.k. Matepo, granted him bail in the sum of N1 million with two sureties in like sum.

Matepo adjourned the case until July 7 for mention. (NAN)

