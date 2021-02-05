Herbalist in court for allegedly defrauding man of N3m

A herbalist, Adetilayo Olayinka, on Friday appeared in a Grade I Area Court in Mpape, Abuja, for allegedly defrauding a man of N3 million.

The police charged Olayinka, who lives in Kuruduma village, Asokoro, Abuja with three counts of joint act, criminal breach of trust and cheating.

The Prosecution Counsel, Stanley Nwaforaku, told the court that the defendant lured the complainant, Tabansi Ebuka, to his shrine for speacial cleansing and prayers for success in his business.