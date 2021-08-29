Hepatitis: Organisations offer free medical aid to 356 people in FCT

Access Bank Plc, in collaboration with Xploit Consulting Ltd. on Sunday, offered free test and vaccination against Hepatitis to about 356 people in the FCT.



Dr Tayo Taiwo, Principal Partner of Xploit Consulting, while addressing beneficiaries in Abuja, said that the aim of the medical outreach, held in Gwagwalada, where residents of three other area councils converged, was to screen and protect people against Hepatitis virus.



Taiwo listed the four benefitting area councils as Gwagwalada, Kuje, Kwali and Bwari.



He said that the outreach was part of the organisation’s community programme to support the residents.



Mr Emmanuel Agaihu, a microbiologist, who spoke at the event, said that Hepatitis awareness remained low among Nigerians, in spite of being a leading cause of death due to viral infection in the country every year.



“As a consequence, most of the estimated 20 to 24 million Nigerians living with hepatitis B or C are undiagnosed, thereby, increasing the likelihood of future transmission to others, and placing them at greater risk for severe, even fatal health complications.



“Such health dangers include, liver cirrhosis and liver cancer (hepatocellular carcinoma), but it is a three-dose treatment, from 0 to six months,” Agaihu said.



Also, Pastor Emmanuel Danladi of Family Worship Centre, Gwagwalada, appreciated the efforts of the organisers for the outreach.



Danladi, however, urged other spirited and well meaning Nigerians to replicate what the organisers were doing to better the lot of citizens.



Samuel Andrew, from Bwari Area Council, who spoke on behalf of other beneficiaries, said he never had any knowledge on Hepatitis till he came for the outreach.



Andrew promised to pass on the message of prevention among his peers and relatives in the community. (NAN)

