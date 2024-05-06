Helon Habila receives KABAFest’s Lifetime Achievement Award

The Nigerian award winning writer, Helon Habila last week received the highly coveted Lifetime Achievement Award at the just concluded 2024 Kaduna Book & Arts Festival which took place in Kaduna, Nigeria.

The Award which was presented by the Governor of Kaduna State, H E Senator Uba Sani, had been previously won by other notable Nigerian authors such, Zaynab Alkali, Labo Yari among others.

Habila, the author of four critically acclaimed novels and several seminal works, who was the first Chinua Achebe Fellow at Bard College in New York in 2005 is currently a Professor of Creative Writing at George Mason University in Virginia, USA.

The writer is also on the board of the Africa Writers Trust, an organization to promote African writers and writing.

Above picture shows Governor Uba Sani presenting the award to Helon Habila (centre). Next to the Governor is Mrs Hadiza El Rufai, wife of the immediate past Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Bello El Rufai with Ms Lola Shoneyin, the Curator of the Festival (far right).

Looking on (first Left) is Dr Wale Okediran, the Secretary General of the Pan African Writers Association (PAWA)