HEDA Writes EFCC, CCB Over Atiku’s SPV Funds Embezzlement, Seeks Thorough Investigation

…Group asks Anti-Graft Commission to Reopen Investigation On Atiku interest in Marine Float

A leading Anti-Corruption Organization in Nigeria, the Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA Resource Centre) has filled a petition to the Economic Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) and the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) against the former Vice President of Nigeria and Presidential Candidate of People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar for incorporating a Special-Purpose Vehicle (SPV) to embezzle government funds.

In a two-page petition document signed by its Chairman, Olanrewaju Suraju, titled “Petition Against Atiku Abubakar for Incorporating a Special-Purpose Vehicle (SPV); Marine Float Limited to Embezzle Government’s Funds; the Civil Society Group said Atiku in an audio recording, confessed to how he advised the then President Obasanjo to name three individuals; Oyewole Fasawe, Andy Uba and a politician from Borno state (now late) while he prepares three companies which they will become either its subscribers or directors.

The petition reads further; “According to the Peoples gazette report published on 9th January, 2023, Atiku Abubakar incorporated three companies, Special-purpose Vehicle, to embezzle government’s fund through contracts award. One of the companies incorporated for that purpose is Marine Float.

Meanwhile, in the viral audio recorded by Atiku’s long-time close associate, Mike Achimugu, the politician further confessed to receiving 100 million bribes in the form of a donation from a former Plateau State Governor, Joshua Dariye, through Marine Float.

However, the Civil Society Organization believes that the former Vice President’s self-confession has not only confirmed the rotten state of public offices in Nigeria, but also further confirmed attempt of the commission to investigate some suspected corruption without uncovering Mr. Atiku’s beneficial ownership of those companies.

HEDA further called on the anti-graft commission to diligently investigate the revelation and reopen the reported investigation to establish the beneficial interest of Mr. Atiku in Marine Float, and other Shell companies incorporated for the purpose of corruption and diversion of public funds.

“We look forward to swift action on this petition and release of the report of investigation to the public before the upcoming general election.

Similarly, the anti-corruption group also wrote a petition against Atiku Abubakar to the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) over the use of special-purpose vehicle (SPV) to promote corruption while in office. The petition further noted that it is an indication that Nigeria has been under siege from the highest office and there is no statute of limitation on criminal matters.

It therefore called on the Bureau to diligently investigate the allegation, against the assets declarations submitted by Mr. Atiku and swiftly release its report of investigation to prevent immunity for corrupt individuals to the office of President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.