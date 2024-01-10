HEDA Urges Swift Probe of N31 Billion Fraud Allegations Against Ex-Minister Sadiya Umar Farouq Amid EFCC Summons

The Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA Resource Centre), an anti-corruption group, is urging the Federal Government and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to conduct a thorough investigation into the actions of the former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq. This request follows her failure to respond to an invitation from the EFCC.

The Anti-graft agency had previously summoned Umar Farouq for questioning as part of an ongoing probe into an alleged N37.1 billion fraud during her tenure in office. In a statement issued and signed by Olanrewaju Suraju, the Chairman of HEDA, the anti-corruption group emphasizes the need for a comprehensive investigation into the N31 billion fraud and misappropriation. HEDA stresses that anyone found guilty must be held accountable. Referring to the President’s earlier call for a thorough investigation into allegations of financial misconduct within the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA), HEDA asserts the importance of leaving no stone unturned in the pursuit of justice.

The statement highlights the unfortunate disregard for transparency in the National Social Investment Program, with the open operational policy designed for the agency by the former Special Adviser to former President Muhammadu Buhari, Mrs. Maryam Uwais, was jettisoned. Suraju further reveals that HEDA had previously raised concerns about corruption under Sadiya Umar-Farouk, but the authorities failed to address the issue.

He also points out HEDA’s past exposure of corrupt activities at the community level within the agency, emphasizing the lack of response to the whistleblowing calls. “Similarly, we also requested for the breakdown of N535.8 million spent to feed schoolchildren during Covid-19 lockdown under the Freedom of Information Act, but the then Minister, Sadiya Umar-Farouq refused to respond to the information sought, until the court was approached to sought order of mandamus compelling the minister to immediately release and made available to it all information and documents requested.” “In addition, an independent

investigation and available information revealed that the so-called modified and implemented school feeding programme during the lockdown against the coronavirus pandemic was a scam, cover-up and well-articulated fiction to embezzle public funds.” He added. HEDA calls on the current administration led by President Tinubu not only to investigate and suspend corrupt appointees and staff but also to review the activities of the agency. This, HEDA believes, is essential for realizing the administration’s Renew Hope Agenda and ensuring the agency operates with integrity and transparency.

