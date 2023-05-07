HEDA Demands Explanation from Minister Isa Pantami on N24.2bn Internet Facility Project Procurement Process

The Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA) has called on Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof Isa Pantami, to provide an explanation regarding the procurement process of the N24.2 billion internet facility project.

The prominent anti-corruption organization, in a document signed by its Chairman, Olanrewaju Suraju to Prof Isa Pantami, requesting clarification on the procurement process that led to the approval of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) for the allocation of N24.2 billion. The funds are intended for the provision of internet facilities at 20 airports, educational institutions, and markets across Nigeria.

In the document, HEDA recalled that the information on the allocation of funds was disclosed by the Minister and reported in the news on March 29, 2023. HEDA cited Sections 2, 3, and 4 of the Freedom of Information (FoI) Act of 2011 in requesting detailed information about the procurement process leading to the FEC’s approval.

The organization sought to understand whether the project was covered in the approved 2023 budget and the specific budget line it falls under. It also requested information on the approved contractors responsible for implementing the contracts, including their identities and the terms of the contract.

The Civil Society group also stressed that it looks forward to receiving the requested information within seven days from the receipt of their letter. The organization also expressed its willingness to provide further clarification if necessary.

As a leading anti-corruption organization in Nigeria, HEDA has consistently advocated for transparency, accountability, and good governance in public spending. Its demand for an explanation on the procurement process of the N24.2bn internet facility project highlights its commitment to ensuring that public funds are used judiciously and in accordance with due process.