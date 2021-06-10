HEDA congratulates Nigeria Ambassador to Russia, hails support for anti-corruption campaign

Following his recent resumption to duty in Moscow, Russia, the Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA Resource Centre), has congratulated Nigeria’s Ambassador to Russia, Professor Shehu Abdullahi, saying the appointment is well deserved. The organisation also thanked the Ambassador for his continued support for its programmes, particularly the Anti-Corruption Situation Room (ACSR) and the fight against corruption generally.

In a letter written to the Ambassador and signed by HEDA’s Chairman, Mr Olanrewaju Suraju, HEDA noted: “On behalf of the Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA Resource Centre), its entire staff and Board Members, we congratulate you on your appointment and recent posting as Nigeria’s Ambassador to Russia. We wish you good health and the guidance of God Almighty as you chart the new path.”

According to the letter titled: “Congratulations on your Appointment and Thank You for Your Continued Support,” HEDA said: “We also use this medium to thank you sincerely for your consistent and unfettered support for HEDA and its programmes, particularly the unique Anti-Corruption Situation Room (ACSR). We feel highly indebted and grateful to you for such selfless services and encouragements that comes with your support.”

The organisation promised to continue engaging the Ambassador on issues of mutual interests, particularly in the fight against corruption. “Be assured of our continued support and collaboration in your new assignment,” the letter further read.

Prior to his resumption to duty in Moscow, His Excellency, Professor Sheu Abdullahi, has chaired most of the ACSR sessions, the 25th session of which will hold on June 12, 2021 at Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos.

The ACSR is an initiative of HEDA Resource Centre organised in partnership with the Technical Unit on Governance and Anticorruption Reforms (TUGAR), Premium Times Centre for Investigative Journalism (PTCIJ), National Orientation Agency (NOA) and AFRICMIL; supported by the MacArthur Foundation and the Open Society Initiative for West Africa (OSIWA).