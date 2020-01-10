HEDA commends Borno Governor for exposing corrupt soldiers

The Governor of Borno State, Prof Babagana Zulum has been commended for speaking out on soldiers accused of consist extortion of locals in the North East where insurgents have recently relaunched their violent campaigns.



In a statement on Wednesday, the foremost Nigerian anti-corruption group, Human and Environmental Development Agenda, (HEDA Resource Centre) said Prof Zulum’s condemnation of the extortion by soldiers was a show of moral highground.



HEDA commended the Borno State Governor for what it described as an act of responsibility and leadership quality. Saying the action of the Governor suggests great future expectations from him in the national campaign against corruption



The rights group also commended the Nigerian Army through the Operations Media Coordinator, Col. Aminu Ilyasu for saying that the Army would probe the allegation.



HEDA said its own findings from volunteers in the North East has confirmed the position of the Borno State Governor, adding that the Nigerian Army owes Nigerians the debt of making public its findings.



Zulum was on his way to Jakana when his convoy observed a traffic gridlock occasioned by soldiers and policemen attached to Operation Lafiya Dole said to be extorting cash from motorists.



HEDA said the allegations of the Governor has reinforced widespread public complaints about soldiers extorting locals in the troubled zones.



“We view this incidence with deep concern. When soldiers posted to protect the people begin to take bribe from the same people they are meant to protect, the implication is that such an armed institution will lose public confidence which will lead to loss of public support. When

local cooperation is lost, there is no way the Army can win the battle against terrorism”, the statement signed by HEDA Chairman, Mr Olanrewaju Suraju stated.



HEDA said “We are monitoring the probe. We want to see the outcome of the probe. HEDA volunteers in the North East have also been asked to monitor the activities of soldiers on the highways to see if extortion remains a pattern. If there are cases of further extortion, HEDA will surely pass on the information to the appropriate authorities.”