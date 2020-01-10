HEDA commends Borno Governor for exposing corrupt soldiers

The Governor of Borno State, Prof Babagana Zulum has been commended for  speaking out on soldiers accused of consist extortion of locals in the  North East where insurgents have recently relaunched their violent  campaigns.

In a statement on Wednesday, the foremost Nigerian anti-corruption  group, Human and Environmental Development Agenda, (HEDA Resource  Centre) said Prof Zulum’s condemnation of the extortion by soldiers was  a show of moral highground.
 

HEDA commended the Borno State Governor for what it described as an act  of responsibility and leadership quality. Saying the action of the  Governor suggests great future expectations from him in the national  campaign against corruption

The rights group also commended the Nigerian Army through the Operations  Media Coordinator, Col. Aminu Ilyasu for saying that the Army would  probe the allegation.

HEDA said its own findings from volunteers in the North East has  confirmed the position of the Borno State Governor, adding that the  Nigerian Army owes Nigerians the debt of making public its findings.

Zulum was on his way to Jakana when his convoy observed a traffic  gridlock occasioned by soldiers  and policemen attached to Operation  Lafiya Dole said to be extorting cash from motorists.

HEDA said the allegations of the Governor has reinforced widespread  public complaints about soldiers extorting locals in the troubled zones.

“We view this incidence with deep concern. When soldiers posted to  protect the people begin to take bribe from the same people they are  meant to protect, the implication is that such an armed institution will  lose public confidence which will lead to loss of public support. When
local cooperation is lost, there is no way the Army can win the battle  against terrorism”, the statement signed by HEDA Chairman, Mr Olanrewaju  Suraju stated.

HEDA said “We are monitoring the probe. We want to see the outcome of  the probe. HEDA volunteers in the North East have also been asked to  monitor the activities of soldiers on the highways to see if extortion  remains a pattern. If there are cases of further extortion, HEDA will  surely pass on the information to the appropriate authorities.”




