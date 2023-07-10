HEDA, CEFTIW to Organize Two-Day National Anti-Corruption Conference

In a bid to assess Nigeria’s progress in the fight against corruption and establish a roadmap for the future, the Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA Resource Centre) and the Centre for Fiscal Transparency and Integrity Watch (CEFTIW) have announced a Two-Day National Conference on Anti-Corruption.

Supported by the MacArthur Foundation, the conference will be followed by an Anti-Corruption Champions’ Dinner. The event, slated for 11th – 12th of July, 2023 in Abuja will center around the theme “Nigeria and the Fight Against Corruption – Reviewing the Buhari Regime and Setting Agenda for the Tinubu Administration.”

The conference holds significant importance as it seeks to address the scrutiny faced by the Nigerian government’s anti-corruption efforts during President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure in the last eight years and the consequent questions arising regarding the effectiveness of these measures, with conflicting reports complicating the assessment.

A notable study, “Corruption in Nigeria: Patterns and Trends,” jointly published by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) in December 2019, highlighted a reduction in corruption levels as experienced by the population. However, Nigeria’s ranking in the Transparency International Corruption Perception Index remains low.

“The fight against corruption is an ongoing challenge, but it also presents opportunities for improvement,” emphasized Olanrewaju Suraju, Chairman of HEDA Resource Centre. With the recent inauguration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, Suraju expressed optimism for addressing these issues effectively in the context of renewed hope.

The two-day conference and dinner aim to facilitate comprehensive discussions and expert presentations on the challenges and opportunities in the fight against corruption. The primary objective is to develop five policy briefs, each tailored to key stakeholders such as the Presidency, National Assembly, Judiciary, Anti-Corruption Agencies (ACAs), including Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs), Development Partners and Civil Society Organizations (CSOs).

These briefs will provide strategic recommendations and guidance to actively engage each target audience in the fight against corruption within the new administrative dispensation.

The conference, spanning two days, will feature panel discussions, presentations, and interactive sessions. Distinguished experts, policymakers, and representatives from various sectors will contribute their insights, experiences, and research findings, fostering collaboration among stakeholders and generating innovative approaches to combat corruption effectively.

Following the conference, the Anti-Corruption Champions Dinner will gather prominent figures, particularly those in the new government and the National Assembly members, along with critical stakeholders. The dinner aims to raise awareness about the implications of corruption and highlight opportunities to address the menace. By inspiring a collective commitment to anti-corruption efforts, the organizers aspire to mobilize influential individuals to actively combat corruption and continue in their role as champions and changemakers in the polity.

Anticipation and interest surrounding the upcoming conference and dinner are palpable among the Nigerian public. These events signify Nigeria’s determination to intensify the fight against corruption and promote transparency and integrity. The keynote speech is expected to be delivered by the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, with the Vice President, Mr. Kashim Shettima as the Special Guest Honour, in addition to heads of Nigeria’s Courts and other prominent stakeholders as Guests of Honour.

The outcomes of the conference will be instrumental in shaping the Tinubu administration’s anti-corruption agenda and its engagement by Stakeholders, providing a comprehensive guide for all sectors and stakeholders to effectively contribute to the fight against corruption. The conference is set to commence on the African Day Against Corruption, with attendees eagerly looking forward to engaging in productive exchange of ideas and experiences.

