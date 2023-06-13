Heavy security at Ogun assembly as inauguration is postponed

By Abiodun Lawal

There was heavy presence of security personnel at the entrance of Ogun House of Assembly on Tuesday, as the planned inauguration of the 10th assembly is postponed.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that armed police officers and personnel of the Department of State Security (DSS) were present at the entrance of the assembly, screening those allowed into the assembly complex.

Speaking to journalists at the entrance of the assembly complex, a member-elect, Olalekan Adeleye (PDP- Odogbolu), expressed shock over the postponement of the inauguration.

Adeleye lamented that no letter was issued to members on the postponement, rather a WhatsApp message was said to have been sent to members-elect.

“What is happening here this morning is strange. We have been in high spirit, hoping that we will resume here at 9am for our inauguration.

“To our dismay, we are locked out and when we asked questions, someone called my attention to a WhatsApp message purportedly sent by the Clerk of the House that the inauguration has been postponed to June 20.

“If at all this is going to happen, there are appropriate ways of communication.

“The notice of this inauguration was sent via a proclamation letter written by the governor that the 10th assembly would start by June 13.

“And if there is going to be a postponement, such proclamation letter should be withdrawn and followed by another proclamation letter conveying the new date,” he said.

The member-elect who spoke on behalf of other eight PDP members-elect, who were also on ground, added that the sudden postponement was not the best way to start the present legislature.

He noted that no senior management staff of the Assembly was around to talk to them on the reason for the postponement.

Reacting, the immediate past Speaker, Olakunle Oluomo, urged opposition party members-elect to keep calm over the postponement of the inauguration.

Oluomo, who is representing Ifo-I, said that the news of the postponement was sent via the platform created for both the newly-elected members and the returning ones.

The former speaker urged the members-elect not to be disturbed by the postponement, advising all members to wait for the new date.

NAN reports that currently, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has 17 members-elect while the PDP has 9 members-elect. (NAN)

