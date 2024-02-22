Heavy security as PDP holds governorship primary in Edo

By
Favour Lashem
 The  Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, venue of  the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primary election, on Thursday witnessed heavy presence of police operatives .

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that motorists were not  allowed to access the stadium road as men of the Edo State Traffic Management Agency checked and stopped  vehicles intending to use the road to gain entrance into the stadium.

Several police officers were stationed along the road, while many others were at the entrance of the stadium, ensuring that only those with  business at the venue were allowed in.

The police  had, through it spokesman, Chidi Nwabuzor, on Wednesday, said the crises which occured at the APC primary election on Saturday was an eye-opener adding that the police would no longer treat such election as just a party affair.

“You could remember that we had just little hitch during  a particular party’s   election. That was an  eye-opener for Edo State Police Command that we should no longer see it(party primaries) as  party affairs,” he  had said.

Nwabuzor noted that the Commissioner of Police had adequately deployed officers and men for the exercise.

He stated that the vigilante would not be part of the election process.

NAN reports that Ten aspirants are vying for the PDP governorship ticket.

They  are:The state deputy governor, Mr Philip Shaibu, a former chairman of Sterling Bank, Mr Asue Ighodalo, and Mr Anslem Ojezua.

Others are Mr  Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama, Mr Felix Akhabue, Mr Martin Uhomoibhi, Hajia Hadizat Umoru, Omosede Igbinedion, Osaro Onaiwu and Mr  Arthur Esene,

The election would be conducted  according to the guidelines released by the party on Wednesday.

At the time of filing this report, accreditation was ongoing at Edo Hotel Marquee in Benin. (NAN)

