Heavy security as PDP holds governorship primary in Edo

The Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, venue of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primary election, on Thursday witnessed heavy presence of police operatives .

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that motorists were not allowed to access the stadium road as men of the Edo State Traffic Management Agency checked and stopped vehicles intending to use the road to gain entrance into the stadium.

Several police officers were stationed along the road, while many others were at the entrance of the stadium, ensuring that only those with business at the venue were allowed in.

The police had, through it spokesman, Chidi Nwabuzor, on Wednesday, said the crises which occured at the APC primary election on Saturday was an eye-opener adding that the police would no longer treat such election as just a party affair.

“You could remember that we had just little hitch during a particular party’s election. That was an eye-opener for Edo State Police Command that we should no longer see it(party primaries) as party affairs,” he had said.

Nwabuzor noted that the Commissioner of Police had adequately deployed officers and men for the exercise.

He stated that the vigilante would not be part of the election process.

NAN reports that Ten aspirants are vying for the PDP governorship ticket.

They are:The state deputy governor, Mr Philip Shaibu, a former chairman of Sterling Bank, Mr Asue Ighodalo, and Mr Anslem Ojezua.

Others are Mr Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama, Mr Felix Akhabue, Mr Martin Uhomoibhi, Hajia Hadizat Umoru, Omosede Igbinedion, Osaro Onaiwu and Mr Arthur Esene,

The election would be conducted according to the guidelines released by the party on Wednesday.

At the time of filing this report, accreditation was ongoing at Edo Hotel Marquee in Benin. (NAN)

By Nefishetu Yakubu