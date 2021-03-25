Heavy rains loom in 2021, get ready, FEMA DG alerts FCT residents

The FCT Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has advised FCT residents to prepare for the rainy season and avoid environmental practices that could lead to flooding the territory.

The Director-General of FCT FEMA, Mr Abass Idris, gave the advice a statement signed by FEMA’s Acting Head, Public , Ngaha Faustina, on Thursday Abuja.

The director-general stated that preparedness and sensitisation remained key towards reducing disasters in the FCT.

He appealed to residents to desist from acts, such as, indiscriminate waste disposal into water channels and rivers, building on water ways and river banks as well as diverting water channels.

is a stakeholder in this disaster prevention and FEMA has created a high level awareness amongst residents through several media platforms to establish the consciousness of disaster prevention and mitigation, rather than management.

“This yields better results, because participation by residents in disaster management will bring about greater results,” he said.

He said  that the Nigerian Meterological Agency (NIMET) had predicted that the part of the country should rains from May and June, while those in the coastal areas should rains from March 1.

Idris therefore, advised agricultural and extension officers to sensitise on this and provide crops that are suitable for the season, in order to avert food insecurity which could also result to more disaster.

He also appreciated NEMA’s emergency stakeholders, such as the vanguards, volunteers and divers who have proactively responded to emergencies in the FCT. (NAN)

