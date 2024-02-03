Heavy presence of EFCC, security operatives as INEC conducts Saki rerun election

There is heavy presence of security operatives and men of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in the Saki West State Constituency where INEC is conducting a rerun election.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the rerun election is holding at polling unit 007 Odo Osun and polling unit 019 Ogbalanja in the constituency.

Officers of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) were seen manning the two polling units.

EFCC officials were seen at strategic locations around the polling units nosing for politicians and members of the electorate who might get involved in vote-selling or vote-buying.

Also, men of the Nigerian Army were on patrol in the entire constituency.

NAN reports further that there was a massive turnout of voters at the two polling units.

While some had voted as at 10:30 a.m, others were on the queue waiting to be accredited by INEC officials for voting.

The voter registers at polling unit 007 and 019 indicate that a total of 754 and 547 voters respectively are expected to vote at the two polling units.

Presence of agents of the two main contending political parties —- APC and PDP —- were also noticed at the two polling units.

As at the time of this report, after 11 a.m, the exercise was generally going on smoothly.

This is because the four Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machines deployed by INEC for the election in the two polling units were working well.(NAN)

By David Adeoye

