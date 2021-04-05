Photo:File copy of explosion scene



Members of the secessionist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) have attacked a police department, Correctional facility and freed prison inmates in an overnight raid in Owerri, Imo State.

The members of group who have been alleged to be behind the killing of security personnel in the South-East, stormed the facilities and set alight some offices, structures and vehicles within the vicinity.

A security officer told PRNigeria that the attackers used dynamite and sophisticated gun during the attacks.



“Heavy gunshots and explosions could be heard in the area when they arrived with sophisticated weapons including dynamite and guns.

“Meanwhile while some of the inmates in the Correctional facility refused to go while others have voluntarily returned.”



A security sighted by PRNigeria indicted that the attacked started at 1.00 am on Monday.

The report states that: “At about 0100hrs of date, armed men suspected to be members of IPOB/ESN criminal gang in their numbers invaded Owerri Prisons mine using dynamites and other heavy explosives, gained entrance and released some inmates in the prison.

“The hoodlums also attacked the Police State Headquarters Owerri while firing consistently with AK 47 rifles and explosives, released some suspects detained in the SCID cell and put fire on so many vehicles parked at the Headquarter premises including the SCID office building.

“The onslaught/operation lasted close to three(3) hours,” it concluded.



The spokespersons of the police and correctional service have promised to issue official statements after the assessments of the damages.

By PRNigeria

