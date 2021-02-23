Heavy explosions rock outskirts of Maiduguri

Hours after military troops successfully recaptured Marte and cleared its environs from ISWAP/Boko Haram terrorists, heavy explosions have rocked some parts of Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State.

PRNigeria reported Tuesday evening that suspected Boko Haram terrorists launched multiple motar bombs at the outskirt of the city.

The explosions occurred at Gwange, Layin Bori and Bulabulin axis of Maiduguri city.

The terrorists were suspected to have sneaked into Ngomari through Kaleri, forcing residents of the area to scamper for safety.

A team of special forces headed by one Lt. Col. Ponfap Wuyep, Commander 195 Battalion Jere engaged the terrorists around Baram Karwa community in the area of the city, forcing the terrorists to retreat in disarray.

Some casualties of the explosions were taken to the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital.

By PRNigeria