Hearts of Oak signs Nigerian striker, Ademola Kuti

The Hearts of Oak Football Club of Accra have signed a 21-year-old Nigerian striker, Danjuma Ademola Kuti, for a 2 years deal.

Kuti previously played for Techno Aryan FC in India and UAE side Fujalrah SC under Diago Maradona in Fujairah FC, making him first Nigerian and African national to play under Diago Maradona, with a record of 22 goals in 18 matches.

However, he joined the Accra based side after his contract with Indian Super League biggest club Punjab FC expired in January.

The striker have also penned a two-year deal with the Phobians and to participate with the club at Independent Cup London, UK.

The goal poacher who is now to join one of the biggest clubs in Africa, turned down a three years contract with DPMM FC of Singapore whose offer was juicy but due to the Corona virus pandemic signed with Hearts of Oak to replace Razak Omotoyosi.

Hearts of Oak in the window transfer signed former Bechem United striker Abednego Tetteh, Abdourahamane Mamane Lawali and Emmanuel Osei to take he second round of the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League season by storm.

Presently, the Ghana Football Association has suspended all its competitions until further notice due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. (NAN)