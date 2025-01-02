Heartfelt Condolences to Governor Namadi and All of Us

By Adamu Muhd Usman

“The living are just the dead on vacation.”

— Maurice Maeterlinck (1862–1949), Belgian playwright and poet

Life is made up of many days—some of jubilation and celebration, others of grief and remembrance, and still others of leisure and pleasure. Among these, the worst is undoubtedly the day of death.

I come from a family of 15 children from my father, with over 150 grandchildren. The eldest child in our family, Khadija Usman, popularly known as Gamandi or Yaata, passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2024, just four (4) days away from governor Namadi’s incident in which we happened to come from same hometown, Kafin-Hausa. She is survived by her children and grandchildren. Among her children are Adamu (Engr), Usman Babali (Don), Jibrin (Jibson), Ismail (A Cole), and her daughters, one of whom was married to the late Labaran Alhaji Muhammad (Normal). Tragically, Hauwa, Labaran’s widow, also passed away just two weeks after losing her mother, enduring profound pain from the loss of both her husband and mother in such a short time. May Allah forgive them all.

Similarly, the Governor of Jigawa State, Malam Umar Namadi, experienced a devastating double tragedy. Within 24 hours, he lost his biological mother, Hajiya Maryam Umar Namadi on Wednesday, the 25 of December 2024 and his eldest son, AbdulWahab Umar Namadi on Thursday the 26 of December, 2024 respectively while he was away on an official visit to China. The governor returned home to the heartbreaking news of his mother’s death, only to face an even deeper sorrow when his 24-year-old son died in a car accident while traveling from Dutse to Kafin-Hausa to join the family in mourning his grandmother.

Abdulwahab was laid to rest in the Kafin-Hausa cemetery, in accordance with Islamic rites, just a day after his grandmother’s burial in the same town. The series of tragedies has left the Namadi family, Kafin-Hausa town, and the entire state in deep grief, with sympathizers flooding the governor’s residence to offer their condolences. Among those who visited was my leader and mentor, Alhaji Dr. Sule Lamido (CON), the former Governor of Jigawa State, who also visited me personally to console my family over the loss of our eldest sister.

Prayers were offered for the repose of the deceased. These events are heart-wrenching losses.

People from all walks of life—regardless of tribe, clan, region, religion, or political affiliation—visited Governor Namadi to pray for strength and comfort for his family. Losing both a mother and a son in such a short span is an unimaginable burden.

I had known Hajiya Maryam Umar Namadi for over 45 years. Affectionately called “Iya Hajja,” she was a remarkable woman of faith, kindness, simplicity, generosity, and openness. She was deeply committed to fostering relationships, promoting reconciliation, and ensuring peace and stability within her family, her community in Kafin-Hausa, and beyond. A philanthropist at heart, her life serves as an inspiration and is worthy of emulation.

At this juncture, I wish to extend my condolences to Her Excellency, Hajia Hadiza Umar, the wife of Governor Namadi, on the passing of her son, Abdulwahab. I also express my deep gratitude to her for personally visiting me on Sunday, December 22, 2024, just a day after my sister’s demise, even while her husband was away in China. I truly appreciate this gesture and pray that Allah rewards her and grants her comfort during this painful time.

Abdulwahab, at just 24 years old, had a promising future ahead of him. Tragically, his life was cut short in the car accident. He graduated from Federal University Dutse (FUD) going for his NYSC this year, 2025. His father, Governor Namadi, known for his morality, moderation, and prudence, chose not to send his son abroad for education, despite having the means to do so. This reflects his belief in simplicity and grounded values.

It is never easy to lose two beloved family members in such quick succession. This is indeed a trying time for Governor Namadi. By Allah’s will, his faith, trust, and reliance on Allah—the All-Powerful and the Sustainer—will see him through this divine trial.

I pray that Allah (SWT) grants Governor Namadi and his family the fortitude to bear this immense loss and that He blesses the departed souls of his family members, my sister, and all other deceased with eternal peace in Aljannatul Firdaus.

The dignitaries who visited Kafin-Hausa to pay their respects—including the Vice President, Kashim Shettima; serving and former governors; ministers; members of the National Assembly; deputy governors, Special Advisers and Assistants to Mr. President, politicians, Academicians, diplomats, traditional rulers; religious leaders; businesspeople; journalists; NGOs and various associations etc —serve as a reminder to all of us of the inevitability of death. May we all prepare for it with humility and righteousness.

May Allah have mercy on us all.

Adamu writes from Kafin-Hausa, Jigawa state.