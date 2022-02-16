Hearing-impaired youth begs Osinbajo to join 2023 presidential race

By Peter Uwumarogie

A hearing-impaired youth, Mr Yusuf Yahaya,27, has appealed to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to contest for the office of President during the 2023 general election.

Yahaya, who is a member of the APC youth group, made the call in a written appeal made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gombe.

He said Osinbajo’s inclusion in the race would give hope to Nigerians.

”I call on Prof. Osinbajo to throw his hat into the ring for the office of President in 2023 election

”This call is imperative because the vice president remains one of the most de-tribalised Nigerians who has demonstrated quality leadership, patriotism, competence and loyalty in discharging his official responsibilities.

”I am pleading to him not to dash our hopes because people with disabilities are looking up to him.

“ My hope and prayer is that our able vice president will soon before or after the All Progressives Congress (APC) declare his presidential ambition as one of the most deserving leaders.’’

Yahaya, a graduate of political science from the Gombe State University, said as a vice president, his achievements and track record had proven that he had the energy and integrity to lead the country to its promise land.

“Osinbajo is firm in taking decisions without fear or favour. A clear reference is whenever the president is out of the country. He takes lots of brave and firm decisions in the interest of the nation,’’ he said.

Yahaya also added that Osinbajo would make the best, “sellable candidate of our great party that is widely accepted by the North and the South; Muslims, and Christians alike.’’

He said he believed that Osinbajo would run an inclusive government that would carry everybody along including people with disabilities in his appointments, policies and programmes if elected.(NAN)

