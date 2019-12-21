Healthy Culinary and dieting tips (VII), By Sussanna Ngodoo .E. Jacob

KNOWLEDGE ILLUMINES!

…it is vital to seek it and embrace it heartily!

Starting a New diet plan can be confusing if you have no prior nutrition knowledge, which is why it is essential to learn and understand at least the basics of how best you can harness nutrients from foods in order to achieve most favourable results. Whether it is for weight lost, improve health, and maintain health or any desired effect…

This concept of benefitting maximally from foods consumed is otherwise known as food combining. Food combining is the idea that certain food work great together and others may simply be a disaster when combined together. Food combining is a broad topic; however, I will focus on fruit combining in this piece.

Combining fruit to achieve better digestion, absorption and assimilation:

Fruits are one food group we all love to eat, perhaps too much sometimes. Many of us believe that since fruits are healthy we can enjoy them in assortment and variety without caution or effect. Well, that notion is misleading, according to food combining principle, not all fruits can be combined, much less randomly like me do in salads, smoothies or even juices without effect… Apparently, some fruits work great together and others don’t meaning some fruits maybe be best not combined while others are best consumed by itself, alone. In consideration to the differences in fruits, fruits have been categorized in distinct categories.

Food combining science suggest that when fruits are taken in their individual grouping or when paired from a biochemical compatibility standpoint they offer more benefits than mixing fruits across board like we do in our fruit salad recipes, smoothies or even juices.

Fruit classification /combining

Acid fruits

Semi-acid fruits

Sweat fruits.

Melons

Acid fruits: include all citrus fruits such as pineapple, cashew-apple, lemon, lime, grapes, grapefruits, tomatoes strawberries etc. Acid fruits do not combine well with sweat fruits because of their acidic nature. However, they mix very well with sub-acid group of fruits such as apples, pawpaw, English-pear, guava, etc. They are also great with leafy vegetables and nuts. Although they go well with vegetables when mixed together, but never eat these fruits after eating vegetables to avoid acid fermentation In the stomach which produces gas, this situation is usually discomforting and sometimes even painful

Sub-Acid Fruits: sub-acid fruits includes apples, English pear, mango, apricot, plums, pawpaw, peaches, etc.sub acid fruits are versatile, and they go well with both acid and sweat fruits. They are the neutral group of fruits. However, fruits that are similar in texture always work best. For example apple and English pear, mango and plums, etc.

Sweat Fruits: sweat fruits include Banana, dates, and others. Sweat fruits are very low in water content and because they are sweat they are usually high in calories. Sweat fruits do not mix well with acid fruits because when they are mixed together, they are very different in water content (it is kind of like oil and vinegar) the combination could influence indigestion, gas, acid reflux, or they can create acidic fermentation in your stomach all of which offers no benefits.

Melons: Lists of melons include watermelon, cantaloupe, honey dew, etc. Melons contain more water than other fruits and digest quicker. Mixing Melons with other fruits slows the digestive nature and processes of the melon which cause it to ferment in the stomach. Melons do not mix with anything, not even with its kind. Melons are a strict stand alone fruit. For best result eat each type of lemon separately, also ensure to space well before you consume another food before or after consuming melon because when you introduce another food immediately after consuming lemon you may have set yourself up to experience the effects of fermented or petrified melon in the stomach..

Avocados also deserve category of their own. I like to call them exotic fruit, avocado is truly a unique fruit; unlike any other fruit avocadoes contain huge amounts of healthy fats. It is also neutral to a large extent as it combines well with most fruits especially acid fruits except for sweat fruits such Bananas.

Combine your fruits right, encourage mono fruit consumptions, you can eat each group at a certain time of the day. Since acid fruits are said to be good on an empty stomach, have them in the mornings. Sub-acids fruits mixed with salads and work great in smoothies as well. Your sweat fruits as your afternoon energy boost. You can also use some of the dry variants as sweeteners in cereal, except for Banana, as banana and cereal is said to be a poor combination. Poor combinations usually affect digestion, absorption and assimilation.

It is advised to eat at least 5 different fruits every day; keep your fruit consumption to three moderate servings per day. Keep In mind that dry fruit usually packs more calorie so stick with fresh options especially if you have special dietary needs that require less sugar.

We all have a responsibility to make wise and informed choices each day about our health. These tips are your ally to a healthy lifestyle so generously incorporate them in your daily routine!

For questions on culinary/ grocery tips, diet-plans please drop me a message.

Email: [email protected], [email protected]

Facebook: sussanna Ngodoo .E. Jacob

Instergram: ngodoo.s.jacob

Whatsapp: 07035990863