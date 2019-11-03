Healthy culinary and dieting tips (V), By Sussanna Ngodoo E. Jacob

MAINTAINING AND USING COOKWARE RIGHT IS KEY!

Can the state of your cookware potentially put your health at risk?

The answer to the above question is fundamental to healthy culinary and this is why: Most of the cookware we use in recent times is made of different types of metals and these metals are reactive and would readily react to any element it comes In contact with, especially water.

Some of these reactive metals are:

Aluminum

Copper

Cast iron and

Stainless steel

Amongst these metals some are more reactive than others; nevertheless the bottom line is consistent they all react and leach in to foods cooked in them. Unfortunately, nothing can be done to eliminate this situation because that is the nature of these metals.

However we can try to minimize the levels of the leaching by maintaining and using the cookware properly.

Tips to maintain and use cookware properly:

Discard worn-out cookware: worn-out cookware is that cookware you have used for a long period of time. Remember, the older the cookware the more the leaching takes place. This is why you have to discard old cookware and replace with new cookware so you can keep your cookware fairly new at all times!

Avoid scraping the inner of your pot: when washing your pot avoid scraping the inner of your pot. The friction causes the metal to open up, which encourages more leaching into the food cooked in it. Rather, use subtle ways to get rid of the soot, For example, you can use 2 tablespoons of baking soda, water, and dishwashing liquid mix, pour the mixture In the pot, place pot on heat and allow to simmer for a couple of minutes (5 miutes), take of boil and allow to cool off completely and then wash the pot with a normal sponge, not a metal or coarse sponge. If the soot does not come off repeat the process because it usually does work.

Avoid using a metal spoon while frying stew: when frying stew completely avoid using a metal spoon. The friction whiles stirring the stew is as same as scraping the inner of your pot. Use a wooden spoon instead; a wooden spoon is a much better option because the friction between wood and metal is less coercive than metal to metal. Invest In wooden spoons made from culinary safe wood such as acacia, bamboo, etc.

Avoid leaving food in the pot for long period of time: whenever you are done with cooking and serving, ensure the food cools off, and then package and keep refrigerated. Leaving food in the pot is also encouraging the metal to leach in to the food. If you don’t have a refrigerator cook only what you can consume at a go…

Cooking in reactive metals is only one of the many ways we come in contact with free radicals. Free radicals are toxic byproducts of oxygen metabolism that can cause significant damage to living cells and tissue in a process called “oxidative stress” It will do our health great good if we pay attention to minimizing the effect of free radicals by practicing some simple detox tips as stated below.

Simple detox tips!

Ensure to breakout a sweat often: this can be achieved through exercise or using a sauna. If you can’t afford to exercise due to reasons beyond your control you can do either sauna or simply wear warm clothing in a hot room and that should help you sweat it out…sweating does help take out toxins through the skin pores.

Endeavor to drink warm water with the juice of lemon: first thing in the morning enjoy a drink of warm water with the juice of lemon. A medium lemon with 18 ounces of water should suffice. This remedy serves as a cleanser and potent antioxidant which effectively minimizes the effect of free radicals on the body.

Load up on raw foods: Eating vegetable salads more than once a day helps detoxify the body naturally. Including the likes of parsley and coriander will help bind the heavy metals, which are eventually pushed out of the body system through urination, fesses and sweat.

We all have a responsibility to make wise and informed choices each day about our health. These tips are your ally to a healthy lifestyle so generously incorporate them in your daily routine!

For questions on culinary/ grocery tips, diet-plans please drop me a message.

Email: [email protected], [email protected]

Facebook: sussanna Ngodoo .E. Jacob

Instergram: ngodoo.s.jacob

Whatsapp: 07035990863