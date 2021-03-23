In a bid to enhance operational efficiency, improve service delivery and grow the business, leading pharmaceutical retailer HealthPlus Limited has begun a restructuring programme.

The initiative will see the company optimize its operations, open new branches across the country, and retrain employees to improve their effectiveness in serving customers.

Speaking at the opening of the Ozumba Mbadiwe branch, facilitated by new funding provided by the majority investors, Alta Semper Capital, the Chief Transformation Officer (CTO), Mr. Chidi Okoro noted that the restructuring plan will also provide an opportunity for employees who would like to exit and pursue other career aspirations.

Mr. Okoro, a seasoned pharmacist and business executive, reiterated the importance of professional pharmacy services delivery as the first line of contact for patients in Nigeria noting that HealthPlus will remain a leader in the sector. He assured of plans for more investment to continue to drive penetration of pharmacy services to smaller cities across Nigeria, which typically have less access to secure medications.

Mr. Okoro added that “the vision of HealthPlus is to serve customers with excellence and uniqueness that is underscored by offering an integrative approach for total wellness through the use of both medicines and natural remedies. The restructuring will provide an opportunity for us to expand our frontiers in order to provide excellent pharmaceutical care to all Nigerians.”

He said “we continue to aspire to provide the most outstanding essential pharmacy services in communities and have carved our niche by providing excellent counselling services aimed at educating people on the myriad of available options in obtaining holistic healthcare solutions.”

He noted that “the restructuring programme will further provide an opportunity for us to maintain disciplined relationships with our valued suppliers, landlords, and service providers. HealthPlus will distinguish itself as the Pharmacy of Choice through the provision of high-quality healthcare products such as medicines, nutritional supplements, natural remedies, home medical equipment, mobility aids and pharmacy services, by certified and well-informed healthcare professionals, in a friendly and hygienic environment.”

“With over 70 outlets manned about by 150 pharmacists, with at least one pharmacist dispensing medicines and providing counselling in each outlet, the restructuring programme will enable the company gain competitive advantage against its competitors as the healthcare industry moves slowly into the post-Covid period” he concluded.

Alta Semper Capital, one of the leading investment firms in the UK, invested $10 million in 2018 to boost the HealthPlus’ ambitious expansion programme. Alta Semper has invested in excess of US$150 million into leading healthcare companies in Nigeria, Egypt and Morocco, with the view to provide access to sophisticated and high quality medical and pharmaceutical goods and services on the continent.

