Outpost Health, a Canadian digital health provider, has partnered with HealthPlus to deliver its award-winning telemedicine platform to the largest pharmacy chain in Nigeria

The agreement will allow HealthPlus to utilize the Outpost platform, a proprietary secure HIPAA-compliant digital health and payments solution.

The Outpost platform connects providers, patients, payors, pharmacies, labs and health facilities globally and serves to provide seamless access and enhanced quality of care to all.

Outpost Co-founders Dr. Didi Emokpare and Dr. Jude Emokpare said, “Having grown up in Nigeria, we are all too familiar with the challenges of healthcare access and industry fragmentation. To address these challenges, we need partners with the highest ethical standards and a commitment to providing innovative quality healthcare such as HealthPlus.”

Outpost Health is committed to power the next generation of digital health partnerships and bridge gaps in care delivery across the world by leveraging advances in technology to provide powerful solutions to complex problems.

In a statement from the company, HealthPlus noted that it is “delighted to announce the launch of our newest innovation, the digitization of our pharmacy and retail services powered through a partnership with Outpost Healthcare.”

“Through the Outpost app, our customers will be able to, consult a specialist doctor via a virtual visit, digitally fulfill a prescription, maintain health records, and utilize a health wallet, along with much more. Through this innovative platform, HealthPlus will continue to provide vigilant pharmacy support and community education.”

Chidi Okoro, Chief Transformation Officer of HealthPlus, said: “We are excited to continue in our quest to provide the Nigerian consumers with high-quality, lifesaving, affordable products, and services. We will continue to make a meaningful and lasting impact by contributing our quota to the achievement of universal healthcare coverage and to increasing life expectancy for all Nigerians.

