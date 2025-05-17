Healthcare; Stakeholders hail Pate for making Time’s list

Stakeholders in the health sector on Saturday, congratulated the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Pate, for being among the 100 most influential global figures shaping healthcare worldwide.

By Folasade Akpan

Chairman of Geneith Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Mr Emmanuel Umenwa, and Managing Director of CEOAFRICA, Mr Cletus Ilobanafor, gave the congratulatory message in a joint statement in Abuja.

They a described his emergence as a testimony to his unwavering dedication and significant contributions towards creating a healthier Nigeria.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Pate and the Director of Nutrition, Mrs Ladidi Bako-Aiyegbusi were recently announced to have made the 2025 TIME100 Health list.

NAN reports that TIME100 Health is a prestigious recognition of the 100 most influential individuals shaping the future of global health.

The body honours leaders, innovators, advocates, and change-makers whose works are transforming health systems, advancing medical science, and improving lives worldwide

The stakeholders said that the recognition was not only an honour but also a testament to Pate’s innovative contributions to health system reforms, nationally and internationally.

“We are proud to congratulate you on this well-deserved honour, it symbolises the profound impact you have made in shaping healthcare perspectives globally.” it said.

They also noted that his accomplishment sheds light on Nigeria’s growing visibility in global health leadership and also aligns seamlessly with the broader goals of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

“Your steadfast commitment to healthcare system reforms, health equity, and strengthening primary healthcare, is commendable.” it said.

The stakeholders also recognised his efforts in revitalising frontline health facilities, and expanding community health workforce, essential for improving maternal, newborn, and child health services.

In addition, they hailed the Minister’s commitment to local drug manufacturing, describing same as a transformative shift capable of enhancing Nigeria’s health sovereignty and strengthening the pharmaceutical value chain.

The stakeholders, however, reaffirmed their commitment to supporting and partnering with the government to achieve Universal Health Coverage (UHC) in Nigeria. (NAN)