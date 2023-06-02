Healthcare of residents, my priority – AMAC Chairman

By Ruth Oketunde

Mr Christopher Maikalangu, Chairman, Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), has said that provision of basic healthcare to residents of the council, remains one of his utmost priorities.

He said this during a medical outreach organised by the area council at the Primary Healthcare Center, Lugbe, in Abuja.

Maikalangu, who was represented by Mr Tunji Toye, Supervisory Councillor for Health, AMAC, said the outreach focused on sugar level test, BP checks, Eye screening, and family planning, among others.

He said that the outreach would also be carried out in other parts of the council as the well-being of the residents remained one of the priorities of his administration.

“I have always said that quality healthcare is the policy thrust of my administration and we will not rest on our oars until our residents are healthy and well cared for.

“A healthy AMAC is a wealthy AMAC, as this is the second time we are doing this type of programme in AMAC.

“The medical outreach is part of our campaign promises and so I aim to fulfill my campaign promises,” he said.

On her part, Dr Modupe Adeyinka, Director, Primary Healthcare, said the medical outreach would be taken to different communities in the council, in order to give them a sense of belonging.

“This is an innovation of the chairman of AMAC, whereby the health department will go out on an outreach to a particular community to give free medical services to the people,” she said.

Also speaking, the District Head of Lugbe, Salihu Gode, appreciated the chairman for the medical intervention, adding that the medical outreach was the first of its kind in the community.

“Words cannot express how I feel with this medical outreach today, we are overwhelmed and grateful that Lugbe was recognised and recommended for the medical outreach by the Chairman,” he said. (NAN)