Healthcare: NMA tasks stakeholders on patient-centered approach

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Nigerian Medical Association(NMA) has urged stakeholders and professionals in the health sector to jettison the traditional care pattern and imbibe patient-centered approach that brings the contributions of patients and their relations in all aspects of care with desirable outcomes.

At a press briefing on Thursday in Abuja, the President of the NMA, Dr Francis Adebayo Faduyile said that traditional pattern of care still dominates the Nigerian healthcare space as opposed to patient centered approach , which is putting the individual patient first in all consideration regarding care.

Faduyile disclosed that among other observations made during the recently concluded NMA 2nd National Health Summit and 25th Common Wealth Medical Association Triennial conference was that the patient centered care model remains the most viable approach to achieving quality healthcare outcomes at all levels of care.

He therefore urged all stakeholders in the health sector especially healthcare professionals to jettison traditional care pattern.

He said,” The summit in its resolutions urged all stakeholders in the health sector especially the healthcare professionals to jettison the traditional care pattern and imbibe patient centered approach to care that bring to fore the contributions of patients and their relations in all aspect of care with desirable outcomes.

“The summit reiterated the significance of team work, as the success of patient centered care largely depends on complete unbiased information sharing in timely fashions, clear definition of roles, commitment to stated goals and mutual respect.

“The summit resolved that NMA should sustain its dedication towards the achievement of universal health coverage for all Nigerians.

“The summit implored the governments to revamp the primary health care system with focus on funding, infrastructural rehabilitation and development, human resource for health and policy implementation.

“The summit also implored the state governments to learn from the experience of the national health insurance scheme and emphasized the need for critical stakeholders’ engagement at all stages.

“The summit is also convinced that the NHIS if well structured has the potential to facilitate universal health coverage for all Nigerians.”

The NMA national president called on the governments to ensure transparency and open accountability in the management of the 1% consolidated revenue fund, and to increase the budgetary allocation to the health sector to at least 15% in line with the Abuja declaration of 2001, and explore other funding options for the sector.

He further implored government at all levels to provide enabling environment and right policies leading to reversal of medical tourism thereby saving huge resources.

He urged governments to provide the needed environment for medical professionals and other healthcare workers who have migrated abroad and are willing to return, among other recommendations.

He commended the NMA and President Buhari for their efforts and contributions towards achieving universal health coverage for all Nigerians.