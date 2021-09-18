Healthcare: JOHESU, AHPA issue fresh 15 days nationwide strike notice

The Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) and Assembly of Healthcare Professional Associations (AHPA) have issued a fresh 15 days strike notice.

This followed a unanimously resolution adopted by the teo groups to step down the notice of strike due to expire mid-night Sept. 17, and issue a fresh notice of 15 days.

It would be recalled that the union had on Sept. 2, issued the Feferal Government a 15-days ultimatum to meet its demands or embark on nationwide strike at the expiry date.

The JOHESU Acting General Secretary, Chief Matthew Ajorutu, said this in a communique issued at the end of an Expanded National Executive Council (NEC) emergency meeting of the union via Zoom and physical attendance on Friday in Abuja.

The expanded NEC, comprising the Presidents and General Secretaries of affiliate unions and professional associations, NEC members of affiliate unions and JOHESU Chairmen and Secretaries at the state and branch levels.

Ajorutu said that NEC-in-session had critically appraised the reports of JOHESU negotiation and conciliation meetings with the federal government since the declaration of the trade dispute through the 15 days strike notice issued on Sept. 2.

He said that NEC also noted the appeal from President Muhammadu Buhari on the need to show understanding with his administration and the President’s pledge to pay any debt owed health workers.

He said that NEC also received and examined reports of congresses held at various health facilities across the country on the mobilisation for the strike action due to commence 00hrs Sept. 18.

According to Ajorutu, NEC after long hours of exhaustive deliberations on issues surrounding the planned industrial action, resolved that the Federal Ministry of Health should ensure speedy circularisation of all establishment and welfare matters as agreed during negotiation meetings.

”The Federal Government should ensure that the new data for the computation of the adjusted Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS) for JOHESU members be completed and submitted to the ‘High Level Body (HLB)’ of the FG not later than Wednesday, Sept. 22, as agreed.

”NEC-in-session urges the Federal Government to ensure that the High Level Body (HLB) complete and submit the computation of the adjusted CONHESS for inclusion in the 2022 budget within the Sept. 30th, submission window.

”NEC urges the Federal Government to reciprocate the patriotic humanitarian gesture of JOHESU in the interest of the larger Nigerian masses to expeditiously resolve all the demands within the fifteen days window.

”Finally, NEC-in-Session unanimously adopts a resolution to step down the notice of strike action due to expire mid-night Sept.17, and issue a fresh notice of fifteen days,” the communique read in part.

He further said that NEC-commended all members for their commitment and understanding towards the struggle for better working conditions, improved healthcare services and social justice for all. (NAN)

