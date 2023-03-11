Healthcare: I’ll build more PHCs, Nurses’ Quarters—Sen Uba Sani

The APC gubernatorial candidate in Kaduna state, Senator Uba Sani, has promised to build and equip two more Primary Healthcare Centres(PHCs) in all the 255 wards in the state, to bring healthcare services closer to the people.

Senator Uba Sani who made this promise during an FRCN Kaduna Hausa phone-in programme on Saturday, noted that Governor Nasir El Rufai has done his best by providing a PHC in each of the 255 wards in the state.

The gubernatorial candidate however said that he will complement the governor’s efforts by providing two additional PHCs in each ward and equipping as well as staffing them with relevant medical personnel.

The lawmaker recalled that he had earlier intervened in the equipping seven PHCs in his senatorial district in Kaduna North and Kaduna South local government areas, Kajuru and Chikun as well as Igabi and Giwa area councils.

‘’At Birnin Gwari local government area, I have constructed and equipped a whole modern Obstetrics and Gynecology Centre,’’ he added.

Senator Uba Sani further said that he did not only equipped those seven PHCs but also built staff quarters for medical personnel, adding that that is what he intends to at the two additional PHCs when voted into office.

Speaking on his achievements, the senator said that apart from sponsoring a record number of 32 bills at the upper legislative chambers, he has also provided hostels, built Information Communication and Technology(ICT) centres in schools and skills acquisition centres across the state.

‘’I have built and equipped an ICT centre at Government Senior Secondary School, Kawo in Kaduna North local government, another one at Government Secondary School, Maimuna Gwarzo, at Kaduna South.

Senator Uba Sani further said that he has also built and equipped another ICT centre at Turunku ward of Igabi local government area.

‘’Last month, I laid the foundation of an ICT centre at Kudan local government area, to ease the hardship that students encounter when writing JAMB. They have been going to Zaria to write this examination for several years.

‘’Remember, this is the local government of the gubernatorial candidates of PDP and New Nigerian Peoples Party(NNPP), people who held public service positions in the past,’’ he added.