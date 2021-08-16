Healthcare delivery: Bauchi Govt. to recruit more doctors

August 16, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



 Dr Ya’u Gital, Chief Medical (CMD), Bauchi State Specialist Hospital, 42 more doctors will be recruited by the government strengthen healthcare delivery.

Gital disclosed this an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Bauchi on Monday.

The CMD said the doctors would be spread across all the 10 departments of the hospital.

He said that the was approved by the state government its efforts at boosting the health sector’s inadequate human resource.

According him, the screening of candidates has already been done two weeks ago.

Gital also disclosed that a of 100 doctors would be recruited for the health facilities across all the 20 areas of the state.

exercise has been conducted for doctors, recruit 18 consultants and 24 medical officers for the specialist hospital.

“Other health personnel will also be recruited as approved by the state government,” he said.

Speaking on the nationwide strike by the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), the CMD said the industrial action was taking its toll on patients who were being attended to by the doctors.

“Because of the strike, we have suspended all elective surgeries, and the number of  Caesarean Sections (CS), has increased from five to 10 on a daily basis.

He, however, appreciated medical doctors of the facility for their commitment to ensuring effective healthcare delivery. (NAN)

Tags: , , ,