Health workers threaten strike over delay in payment of pay rise arrears

By Joan Nwagwu

The Nigeria Union of Allied Health Professionals (NUAHP) has demanded immediate payment of the seven-month arrears of their 2024 pay rise, to avert industrial action.

The decision was reached at the end the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of NUAHP and Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) held on Tuesday in Jos.

A communique issued at the end of the meeting, jointly signed by Mr Kamal Ibrahim and Mr Martin Egbanubi, National President and General Secretary of the body, respectively, was made available to newsmen in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports members under the NUAHP include the pharmacists, physiotherapists, medical kaboratory scientists, imaging scientists, dental technologists,

Others are, occupational therapists, health information management practitioners, dental therapists, dieticians and other related Health professionals

The union leaders said NEC expressed dissatisfaction over the delay in the implementation of the 25 per cent and 35 per cent Review of Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS).

“The NEC-in-session was particularly worried about the seven months arrears (June 2023 to December, 2023) of the 25 per cent and 35 per cent CONHESS in spite being captured in the 2024 budget and now in the 2025 budget.

“NEC describe the delay in the payment unacceptable, and considered it a violation of item five of the FG-JOHESU Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on 29th October, 2024 and resolution reached on 20th December, 2024 respectively.

“NEC therefore demand for the payment of these arrears without further delay to avert industrial action,” they said.

They contended that in spite of the signing of MoU between Federal Government and JOHESU on Oct. 29, 2024 after the suspension of the union nationwide strike, the government was yet to fulfill its obligation contained in the agreement.

They urged the government to consider the implications of resumption of the suspended strike action on the health sector and the nation in general if it failed to urgently address the matter.

“NEC calls on President Bola Tinubu, to honour his promise to JOHESU by directing relevant Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) and other organs of the federal government to expeditiously deal with this matter for sustainable industrial harmony and in public interest,” they said.

The unions also urged government, at all levels, to implement tax reduction on clinical allowances like; call duty, shift duty, teaching to cushion the effects of high cost of living on the livelihood of health workers.

They appealed for the payment of retention allowance as an incentive to motivate healthcare professionals who chose to stay back in the country.

‘The NEC-in-session observed with great concern the high electricity tariff to citizens and bands categorisation without proportionate electricity supply in the country.

“It called on government to grant subsidy on electricity tariff to Nigerians in low-income residential areas, hospitals and educational institutions across the country.

“The NEC also urged the government to consider decentralisation of power generation, transmission and distribution amongst sub-nationals,” they said

The union leaders said NEC also called on the government to step up actions through political will to ensure the nation’s refineries are producing at optimal capacity.

They urged the government to make petroleum products available at affordable prices. (NAN)