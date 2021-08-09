Health worker in court for allegedly cheating woman of N40,000

A 28-year-old health worker, Ivwighreghweta Medjegbanoghene, on Monday appeared in a Gwagwalada Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly cheating a woman of N40,000.

The police charged Medjegbanoghene, of Port Health Service, Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, with cheating.

The Prosecution Counsel, Dabo Yakubu, told the court that the defendant on Aug. 5 while in police custody for the offence of cheating called the wife of one Mr Charles Nwude, who was also in the cell with him.

Yakubu said that the defendant lied to the woman that he was the DPO in charge of her husband’s case and asked her to pay N40,000 into his account domiciled with Zenith Bank for the release of her husband.

He said that the woman paid N20,000 with the promise from the defendant that he would release her husband from detention.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provision of section 322 of the Penal Code.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The defence counsel, Albert Ad’ejembi in his bail application prayed the court to grant him bail in the most liberal terms, citing sections 158 and 162 of Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) to buttress his claims for bail.

He said the defendant was presumed innocent until proven guilty by the law, adding that the defendant would not jump bail or interfere with investigation in the matter if any.

Chief Magistrate Aliyu Shafa admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,00 with one surety in like sum.

He ordered that surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and adjourned the case until Sept. 9 for hearing. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...