Health worker in Court for allegedly cheating businessman

A 28-year-old health worker, Ivwighreghweta Medjegbanoghene, on Monday appeared in a Gwagwalada Chief Magistrates’ court for allegedly cheating a businessman of N39,500.

The police charged Medjegbanoghene, of Port Health Service, Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja, with cheating.

The Prosecution Counsel, Dabo Yakubu told the court that the defendant on July 27 collected N39,500 from Obalim Chinedu, to to pay for a COVID- 19 test for him.

He said that the money was paid into the defendant’s account domiciled with Zenith Bank.

He said the defendant converted the money for his own personal use.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provision of Section 322 of the Penal Code.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The defence counsel, Albert Ad’ejembi in his bail application, prayed the court to grant him bail in the most liberal terms, citing Sections 158 and 162 of Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA), to buttress his claims for bail.

He said the defendant was presumed innocent until proven guilty by the law, adding that the defendant would not jump bail or interfere with investigation in the matter, if any.

Chief Magistrate Aliyu Shafa admitted the defendant to a N100,000 bail with one surety in like sum.

He ordered that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and adjourned the case until Sept. 9 for hearing. (NAN)

