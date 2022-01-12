Health scheme beneficiaries hail Gombe govt – NAN survey

Some beneficiaries of the Gombe State Contributory Health Scheme (Go-Health) on Wednesday, in Gombe, expressed satisfaction with the services rendered by the scheme, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

Mal. Babangida Aliyu, a civil servant, said his wife was diagnosed with ectopic pregnancy at Kekkel Primary Health Care Centre, Billiri Local Government Area, and she was referred to General Hospital Kaltungo.

He said at the commencement of the removal of the ectopic pregnancy, the doctors discovered an inflammation of the appendix and successfully conducted a laparotomy (a surgical incision into the abdominal cavity) for both ailments.

While commending Gov. Inuwa Yahaya for the initiative, he said the scheme was saving lives and appealed to people to key into it.

He recalled that when they were asked to register, he was not convinced, but today his doubts had been cleared.

“At the initial stage, I was not satisfied that the scheme was meant for the less privileged, but with just a small contribution it had taken my family’s medical expenses,” he said.

Malama Zainab Umar, also a civil servant at the General Hospital, Kumo, in Akko LGA, said when the state government commenced the registration of civil servants she was reluctant to join because she thought it was unreal.

According to her, when her pregnancy reached advanced stage, she needed urgent medical attention which ordinarily she wouldn’t have received anywhere except in the Teaching Hospital.

“To my greatest surprise, my condition had been taken care of with the limited resources I had been contributing.”

“My condition had been taken care of with just a token, all the diagnosis were perfectly treated.

“I had a Cesarean Section (CS) I have gotten my post operational drug and all the care I needed,” she said.

She called on those in the private sector to join the scheme because it had immense benefits.

Alh. Mustapha Mohammed, also a Civil servant with the state government, said three of his daughters had fallen sick and he was surprised when all of them were treated free of charge at the specialist Hospital, Gombe.

He said there were speculations when the programme was launched, people were saying that it won’t work, but the programme was now a success.

Mal. Alhassan Yahya, Chairman Maternal Newborn Child Health (MNCH) coalition group of professionals in diverse fields advocating for improvement in Maternal and child health in the state, commended Gov Inuwa Yahaya-led administration for revitalising the health sector.

He expressed optimism that Gombe state would achieve the universal health coverage in line with the World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines.

He called on those in the private sector who were yet to register to key in so as to eradicate preventable diseases in their communities.

He further said that the scheme was an opportunity for expectant mothers to have a clean and safe delivery with limited resources, thereby reducing maternal and infant mortality in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that no fewer than 70,000 people in the public and private sectors had been registered under the scheme. (NAN)

