Health Minister stresses importance of peace in the health industry

The Minister of State Health, Dr Adeleke Mamora, has stressed the importance of peace among stakeholders in the health sector, describing it as a veritable means of bringing about meaningful development.

Mamora made the assertion during the inauguration of the VIP Amenity Ward and Medical Laboratory extension building and Heamodialysis Centre in the centre on Wednesday.

He also commended the board and management of the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) keffi, for ensuring peace and cordiality among the staff and other stakeholders.

The minister described peace and harmony as major instruments for engendering development.

“For any meaningful development to take place, peace, cordiality and harmony must be there and as such I implore you and your management team to continue to give peace a chance, ” he said.

Mamora said peace was essential for the hospital to move forward and attract the needed attention and partnership that would take it to the next level.

He admonished the board and management of the centre to also partner all the necessary stakeholders, especially the state government, traditional institutions, among others, for their contributions to the centre.

While expressing satisfaction with the centre for what it was able to achieve using the resources available to it, he gave the assurance that the Federal Ministry of Health would continue to support its efforts.

He urged the board and management of the centre not to relent in thier efforts to achieve more, saying that his visit to the centre was quite gratifying.

Earlier, the Medical Director (MD) of the centre, Dr Yahaya Adamu, stated that on assumption of duty in July, 2018, he was confronted with massive challenges.

Adamu listed the challenges to include lack of infrastructure to provide basic healthcare services, and added that his predecessor also battled with the challenges.

He lamented that the laboratory department which was the highest revenue generating department in the centre was constrained by lack of adequate space to render vital and complimentary services.

The medical director said this was because it operated from the old building inherited from the old General Hospital.

The MD said that it was against this backdrop that the FMC extended the building and provided all the necessary equipment to enable it to function properly. (NAN)