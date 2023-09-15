Health minister pledges quality healthcare delivery to Karu residents

By Blessing Ibegbu

The minister of health, Dr. Muhammad Pate, has pledged support for quality healthcare delivery to Karu residents, in Karu Local Government Area (LGA) of Nasarawa State.

The minister gave the pledge at a “Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) Tour” to Karu primary health centre on Thursday, in company of the Chief Executive Officer of Gavi, David Marlow.

Pate said the present administration under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu was committed to improving healthcare to Nigerians.

He admonished Karu residents, irrespective of tribe and state, that the duty of ensuring a healthy living was everyone’s business because disease does not know individual.

The minister said that healthcare was a collaborative effort and as such requires everybody’s cooperation to stay healthy.

Also speaking, Marlow thanked the minister for the warmth welcome into Nigeria to see the good work that the organisation was doing in administering vaccines on children.

Gavi is an international organisation created in 2000 to improve access to new and underused vaccines for children living in the world’s poorest countries.

Marlow urged parents not to forget their task as parents.

He advised them to be responsible, support their children by ensuring they stay healthy as they are the future of the country.

“Make them healthy as they need good health to grow and become something in life,” Marlow said.

He pleaded with the minister to support health workers with education and also provide conducive atmosphere to make their work easier.

The Chairman of Karu, James Thomas, thanked the minister and Marlow for seeing Karu as worthy of their unrelenting support.

He also begged the minister for more health facilities, adding that the available ones are being overstretched.

The Esu Karu, Luka Panya, also a medical personnel (Pharmacist), noted that vaccines over the years have helped children.

Panya urged the minister to keep his promises of delivering good and quality healthcare to Nigerians to ensure improvement in the health sector.

Present at the event include Karu traditional rulers, Gavi Managing Director, Thabani Maphosa, NPHCDA top officials from the Federal and Nasarawa State, among others (NAN)

