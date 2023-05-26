Health minister commends Buhari administration for upgrading health facilities

By Folasade Akpan

The Minister of State for Health, Mr Joseph Ekumankama, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his support in upgrading health infrastructure across the country.

Ekumankama gave the commendation on Friday, during the inauguration of the new administrative complex of the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Jabi in Abuja.

According to Ekumankama, history will be kind to the Buhari-led administration for investing in the health sector.

The minister said that the complex would enhance the capacity and motivate the staff, who would be allotted offices there for excellent service delivery.

“This will afford the opportunity to repurpose the old administrative building into a 50 bedded space for the teeming patient population, while also enhancing accreditations of post-graduate training for the clinical departments,” he said.

He also commended the hospital for achieving great feats such as the Open-Heart Surgery, Laser Operations, Spine Surgery and others.

“FMC, Abuja emerged as the best public-owned hospital in the Commonwealth of Nations and the Medical Director, Prof. Saad Ahmed emerged Health Advocate of the year.

“I hope that this huge investment will further spur your hardworking and dedicated staff to do more for our people,” he said.

He, however, implored the hospital management to ensure adequate maintenance of the complex for its longevity and use by future generations.

The Chairman, Board of the hospital, Dr Alex Ideh, said the Aisha Buhari Foundation had been instrumental to several cardiac open heart surgeries carried out in the hospital, through the donation of most of the equipment.

“In recognition of the role played by Buhari in promoting the growth of this center, we have named it the Aisha Buhari block.

“The complex will collectively among other things build a seamless organisation which is people centered and technologically driven, motivating the workforce towards greater productivity.

“It will also better the health of our people through enhanced planning in a conducive environment,” he said.

The Chief Medical Director (CMD), Dr. Saad Ahmed, also thanked the Federal Government for prioritising healthcare by ensuring increased budgetary provisions and seamless release of funds for capital projects.

He said that the complex was built through the regular capital budgets and that presently there are other building projects ongoing in the facility, which include equipment support-ophthalmic complex, clinical services block, counselling center and ward block extension, all at advanced stages of completion.

“While thanking the Federal Government and other stakeholders, we want to bring to your notice the issue of space constraint which limits expansion of services.

“With provision of additional land space, the facility can work towards other service provisions like expansion of emergency units, trauma center, radiotherapy, nuclear medicine services and other high-end medical care.

“We equally require some needed medical and support equipment necessary to improve patient care.

“These required equipment include the 1.5 Tesla Magnetic Resonance Imaging Machine, Computers and networking equipment, new 128-slice CT Scan machine, High-end neurosurgical and ENT equipment among others.

“We plead for increased budgetary provision to this facility as addressing these challenges can improve services and enhance health security not just in Abuja being the nation’s capital but also the neighboring states,” he added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the four storey building comprises of 62 offices and a parking lot that can accommodate up to 50 cars. (NAN)