Health journalists canvass proper strategies to address Nigerians’ needs

By Franca Ofili

Association of Nigeria Health Journalists (ANHEJ) has advocated for proper strategies to address the health needs of Nigerians.

This is contained in a communiqué issued at the end of the association’s Sixth Annual Conference and signed by the President, Mr Hassan Zaggi and the General Secretary, Mrs Nike Adebowale.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the conference had, as its theme: “Universal Health Insurance (UHC) and National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA): How Can Nigeria Get It Right? The Role of the Media in Perspective.”

The association called on government to design unique and peculiar UHC models to address the health needs of Nigerians.

According to it, UHC is vital to ensuring that citizens access equal and equitable health services.

The association promised to ensure that members monitored closely the implementation of the various health insurance packages and expose their weaknesses.

This, it said, would enable relevant health agencies to ensure proper discharge of their responsibilities.

The association promised to focus more on sensitisation and awareness creation on the importance of health insurance to the citizens.

It reiterated its commitment to working with stakeholders in the health sector to ensure full implementation of the adolescent health policies toward provision of sexual and reproductive health services to young people.

The association also said that it would deliberate on the burning issues in the health sector and assess the activities of individual members.

It added that it would interface with development partners on ways of improving Nigeria’s health sector and strengthen the already existing relationship. (NAN)