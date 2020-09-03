Health insurance: I-G orders registration of retired officers

The Inspector General of Police (I-G), Mr Mohammed Adamu, has directed nationwide registration and capturing of all retired police officers for the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Mr Frank Mba, said in a statement on Thursday in Abuja that the directive followed approval by the Federal Government to enroll retired police officers on the NHIS.

He said the registration would be effective between Sept. 7 and Sept. 23.

“With this development, all retired police officers, irrespective of their rank on retirement along with a spouse, will have full access to all NHIS services.

“The retirees will also have access to the benefits covered by the Police Health Maintenance Organization (Police-HMO) Code-073,” the force spokesperson said.

He said that the registration and capturing would be in three batches and would take place at various police area commands in the country.

According to him, all retired police officers are therefore, required to visit any area command closest to them with the National Identity Number, letter of retirement and retiree’s identity cards.

He said that the exercise would hold in the North-West, North-East and part of North-Central, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Nasarawa State, between Sept. 7 and Sept. 9.

Mba further said the exercise in the South-West and part of North-Central, Benue, Kogi, Kwara, Niger and Plateau would hold between Sept. 14 and Sept. 16.

He also said the exercise would hold between Sept. 21 and Sept. 23 in the South-South and South-East.

He noted that the I-G expressed appreciation to the federal government for extending the NHIS to retired police officers.

He added that the development would help to address the age long quest for affordable healthcare services for police retirees.

He advised the senior citizens to take optimum advantage of the scheme. (NAN)